Black Friday 2021 Xbox Series X/S Deals: Consoles, Games & Accessories The Xbox Series X/S has had some time to come into its own and with this 2021 Black Friday comes new deals on the system. Check it all out here.

It’s been a whole dang year since the Xbox Series X/S has launched. That’s a year of games, new controllers, packaged services, and more. Supplies may be scarce in the gaming industry during this coming Black Friday 2021, but that’s all the more reason why deals are worth watching for. We’ll have you covered on all fronts during Black Friday 2021, but for Xbox Series X/S deals, you’re in the right place. (All prices USD)

Black Friday 2021 Xbox Series X/S Deals

Black Friday is set to be quite the rush this holiday season, so you’re going to want to scout some deals here. We’ve gathered the specifics from major retails into one place so you can peruse and plan your holiday shopping early. In addition to consoles, we’ve gather the games and accessory deals to make sure you’ve got the gear and games to play with your console purchase this Black Friday 2021. Check it out:

Target

Target has a decent share of Xbox games going on, including Xbox Series S consoles and even deals on Xbox Game Pass, arguably one of the best deals in gaming. See the full deals below.

Walmart

Walmart is, at this point, one of the few outlets that has confirmed it will have stock of both Xbox Series X and S in stock for Black Friday, though it will be through online only. In addition, the store features a number of games that will be on sale for the console in its ad. There are also a few deals that Walmart+ members will be able to access early on November 22. You can find all of Walmart’s Xbox Series X/S Black Friday offers below:

Best Buy

Best Buy unfortunately doesn’t appear to be offering anything in the way of Xbox Series X/S consoles or even accessories, but it did have quite a few sales on games that we didn’t see elsewhere. See for yourself below:

That covers the Black Friday 2021 deals for Xbox Series X/S for now. If we see further deals, we’ll update this page, so check back as much as you need leading up to the holiday season. We’ll keep you covered here at Shacknews.