PAX East returns in April 2022, vaccination proof required

It has been a questionable period for PAX events. Even as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have loosened and vaccination requirements have been put in place, it’s still an unnerving proposition to be among large groups of other people on a convention floor. PAX technically returned with PAX West this year, but it’s moving forward with the return of PAX East in 2022. PAX East dates have been set for April.

ReedPOP and Penny Arcade announced the return of PAX East in 2022 in a tweet on the PAX Twitter on November 15, 2021. According to the announcement, PAX East 2022 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts on the dates of April 21 to April 24, 2022. In addition to the announcement of dates, ReedPop and Penny Arcade also shared that vaccine requirements will be in place during the event.

“At this time, we anticipate that everyone participating in PAX East, including exhibitors, fans, Enforcers and our PAX staff, will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved or authorized by the FDA or WHO against COVID-19 in order to attend and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry,” the safety guidelines for PAX East 2022 read.

Many will likely be happy to see PAX East return to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center next year, though it could also be quite limited. PAX West 2021 went on this year, but many pictures from the show exhibited a much lighter turnout than the usual tens of thousands in attendance. Granted, there is more time for would-be attendees and exhibitors to get vaccinated and make travel preparations for PAX East in 2022, but it will be interesting to see if the next event sees more success.

