Xbox and Gucci reveal $10,000 Series X console

Gucci yourself down in some of the most expensive gaming gear on the market.
Donovan Erskine
2

It’s becoming more and more common for video game brands to collaborate with high-fashion brands, as video games become more and more ingrained in the DNA of pop culture. The latest team-up of this sort comes from Gucci and Xbox, who have revealed a $10,000 Xbox Series X console, as well as some other expensive designer gaming gear.

Xbox and Gucci revealed their collaboration in a new post to the latter’s website earlier today. The new collection includes a black Xbox Series X console patterned with the iconic Gucci Rhombi design laser cut into the system. There are only 100 being made, and the product number is listed on the back of the console. The Xbox Series X controller also gets a designer makeover with blue and red stripes running diagonally down its left side. The word “Gucci” is printed along the bottom of the controller.

Of course, you’ll need somewhere to safely store and transport your designer Xbox Series X and its equally designer controllers. This is where the new Xbox Gucci luggage comes into play. “The design defines a hard carry case with blue and red stripes—recalling vintage luggage in a subtle reference to the House’s origins.” The luggage can securely fit an Xbox Series X console and two controllers.

The Xbox x Gucci collab will be available on November 17 for $10,000 USD and includes the console, two controllers, and luggage. It’s just the latest instance of the gaming and high-fashion worlds colliding. Back in September, Epic Games partnered with Balenciaga for both real-world and in-game designer wear inspired by Fortnite.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

