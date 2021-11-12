Rockstar Games Launcher has been down nearly 24 hours following GTA Trilogy release Rockstar Games' own proprietary launcher had issues with a bunch of games including GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is out in the world now. However, over the last day, it’s been difficult or even impossible to get into it or any Rockstar game on PC for that matter. Following GTA Trilogy’s release, the Rockstar Games Launcher ran into some serious issues and Rockstar has been trying to fix it since.

The matter came to light when numerous players noticed that they couldn’t get into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition games on PC following its release. The Rockstar Support Twitter issued a statement saying the Launcher would be offline for a short time for maintenance, but nearly a full day later, the Rockstar Games Launcher is still experiencing major difficulties. To make matters worse, the issue isn’t confined to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. It’s affecting all Rockstar games on PC. Even Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online have been out of commission according to Rockstar’s server status.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 12, 2021

It’s quite a roadblock to run into just as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition bundle of games releases. Many who might have been excited to jump in and re-explore GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas and all of the changes and refreshes that have been made on PC are having to wait longer to see what these games have to offer as a result of the issue.

Even then, those who don't even care about the GTA Trilogy are probably scratching their heads at why this is keeping them from playing games like Red Dead Redemption 2. The last communication Rockstar Support had asked for patience as it continues to work out the issues. Nonetheless, Shacknews has reached out to Rockstar for further comment and will update if further statements or explanations are offered.

Once these matters are settled, PC players should be able to explore Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which is out now, as well as the rest of the Rockstar library. Stay tuned for further details.