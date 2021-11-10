Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition upgrades and changes revealed Rockstar Games details new UI changes and technical upgrades coming to the remastered GTA trilogy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition launches this week and will take fans back to the iconic locations of Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vice City. In this 3-game bundle, a host of new upgrades have come to the GTA trilogy, giving modernization to the classic franchise entries. Ahead of release, Rockstar Games has shared new information on what’s new in the trilogy, including changes to the UI and presentation.

In a release on November 10, Rockstar Games detailed how Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be a bit different this time around with their respective Definitive Editions. All three games will now feature a controller layout similar to GTA 5, as well as an updated weapon wheel to allow for quick switching. The games are also receiving updates to their minimaps, which will let players use enhanced navigation to get to waypoints.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition gets refined gunplay, which was arguably the element of the games that had aged the worst over the years. San Andreas in particular featured drive-by scenarios which have been updated for the new release. There’s also several quality-of-life changes present, such as the ability to immediately restart a mission upon failing, without having to do any unnecessary waiting. Achievements have gotten a rework as well, and there’s five new supported languages.

Lastly, all three titles in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition enjoy a bevy of visual improvements, which upgrades resolution textures for characters, weapons, vehicles, and environments. The lighting system has also been rebuilt to be more realistic and vibrant. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released on November 11, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.