There are now over 30,000 Tesla Superchargers on Earth Tesla's Supercharger social media recently made the claim that the company has installed over 30K chargers worldwide.

When it comes to electric vehicles, it’s great to know that you’ll have quite some distance of range on just one full charge of the vehicle, but being able to charge in remote locations is important too. Tesla is working expanding its overall offering of the Superchargers necessary to charge up its vehicles and recently, it made the claim that there are now 30,000 Tesla Superchargers installed worldwide.

Tesla made the announcement of its overall global Supercharger count in a tweet on the Tesla Charging Twitter on November 10, 2021. According to the tweet, Telsa has now installed a total of 30,000 Telsa Supercharger charging stations worldwide. That means more places to charge an an electric vehicle than ever. It might not seem like much in the grand scheme, but it does mean that Tesla’s reach and practicality for its drivers is continuing to grow on a meaningful pace.

30k Superchargers around the world — and counting pic.twitter.com/Yw7m3cJ6HA — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 11, 2021

Reach and practicality are a big thing in electric vehicles. Where one can find gas stations every other block over at most with relative ease, expanding chargers to that level of commonality is a challenge Tesla and other electric vehicle makers need to conquer. Being stranded anywhere without the opportunity to charge up when a vehicle has reached its limit is an entirely undesirable experience.

It helps that electric vehicles themselves are becoming more widespread as well. Tesla still has plenty of vehicles on the way, including the Cybertruck and the Model S Plaid, but it’s not alone in the active field. Fellow electric vehicle developer Rivian just successfully went public on the NASDAQ and Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning electric truck has already garnered over 160,000 reservations.

As the increase of electric vehicles continue, people are going to continue to need places to plug those vehicles in if they want to travel. Tesla’s expansion still has some distance to go, but as it continues to develop its availability of Superchargers, so too does it help to grow a practical, yet paramount aspect of the electric vehicle market.