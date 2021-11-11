Rainbow Six Extraction to launch with crossplay in January Ubisoft's latest multiplayer shooter is finally ready for the big time and will officially launch this coming January.

Hoping to expand on the wild success of its popular shooter Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft revealed a new PvE-focused title this year that adopts many mechanics and features from other Tom Clancy titles. Rainbow Six Extraction aims to provide all the tactical action and suspense of its older cousins from a different perspective. Siege fans will be happy to see some of the game’s most popular Operators will make an appearance in Extraction. Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on January 20, 2022.

Along with news of the official release date and confirmation of crossplay capability across all the various platforms the game will launch on, a new trailer was also prepared by Ubisoft for the occasion. You can check it out in the embed below.

News of the Extraction release date also came along with details on the game’s pricing. The Standard Edition of the game will cost $39.99 and the Deluxe Edition will go for $49.99. All versions of the game will give owners a Buddy Pass that comes with a pair of invites for friends to help fill out the three-person squad. This Buddy Pass allows those invited to play for no charge for up to fourteen days. All platforms Extraction launches for will support the Buddy Pass. Should invited buddies opt to later purchase Extraction for themselves, all progress from the trial period will carry over, regardless of platform.

Returning players from Rainbow Six Siege will also be eligible for a loyalty bonus in the form of in-game items for both Extraction and Siege. Additionally, Siege owners will be awarded a permanent unlock for all eighteen Extraction Operators when playing Siege.

You can find more detailed information about Rainbow Six Extraction on the game's official website.