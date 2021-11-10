Deep Rock Galactic passes 3M unit sales Coffee Stain Publishing shared that its dwarven co-op space mining shooter has around 4 million players between PC, consoles, and Xbox Game Pass.

Since Deep Rock Galactic came out (and even before that since it was in early access), it has been bringing good times to groups of friends looking to put on some dwarven asteroid mining gear and squash some nasty infestations as they drill for resources. Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games truly put out a co-op experience worthy of all the love, and it shows because they just announced that following Season 1’s release, the game has sold over 3 million units, not including around another million playing on Xbox Game Pass.

This wonderful milestone was announced in a Steam developer blog on Deep Rock Galactic’s store page on November 10, 2021. According to the blog post, Deep Rock Galactic has sold over 3 million copies of Deep Rock Galactic on Xbox and PC via Steam. That doesn’t account for players that have joined in on the fun on free weekends or those who are playing the game through Xbox Game Pass. Either way, Deep Rock Galactic is enjoying a continued wealth of attention, especially after it crossed the 2 million milestone back in January 2021.

Deep Rock Galactic is a pretty beloved favorite here at Shacknews, having garnered plenty of attention among the staff and community. Ghost Ship Games also arguably got the bag when they were acquired by the ever growing publisher, Embracer Group, becoming an official part of Coffee Stain. More importantly, the game has come out of early access and started rolling out seasons with Season 1: Incursion beginning the trend and giving players plenty of more jobs and loot to chase after.

With that Season 1 successfully rolled out and many players still enjoying what Deep Rock Galactic has to offer, we’re sure there are more milestones on the way for the game. Stay tuned for the latest content and updates on Deep Rock Galactic as they become available.