New World to get Public Test Realm servers in upcoming update New World's upcoming PTR servers will allow players to preview upcoming major updates and content in all their buggy early-release goodness.

Amazon Game Studios is about to give New World something it probably should have already had: test servers. A common sight among live-service games such as World of Warcraft and Dead by Daylight, test servers often allow players to preview and playtest upcoming patches and content coming to the game a little bit early. With that in mind, New World is finally getting its own version of this in an upcoming update in the form of Public Test Realm servers.

Amazon Game Studios announced the upcoming implementation of Public Test Realms for New World in a blog post on November 9, 2021. According to the post, Public Test Realms will be coming soon to allow players to try out and get a forward glimpse at upcoming content in New World. As with most games featuring test servers, New World’s PTR servers will require a separate install of the game - it's not compatible with the up-to-date regular build. It’s also likely that these patches will feature bugs players might not otherwise experience in the regular game. It is a test server after all.

In addition to Public Test Realm servers, New World is also getting a new weapon in the form of the Void Gauntlet in an upcoming update.

Despite being a little late to the party with a feature like player-accessible test servers, this should be a good move for New World and its enthusiastic fans. It will allow the community to see what Amazon Game Studios has cooking up early and help the devs streamline any issues that may appear ahead of a patch or update’s full launch on the regular server. It’s a process that has proven to be quite helpful to other live service games. After all, when the whole player base is free to playtest content, it often discovers bugs and exploits that might otherwise go unnoticed.

With character server transfers and other quality-of-life improvements on a game already bursting with future potential, Public Test Realm servers should be another solid addition to help boost New World’s overall quality. Stay tuned for patch notes and official update releases when New World’s PTR goes live, right here at Shacknews.