Fortnite v18.30 hotfix adds Combat Pistol The latest Fortnite update brings a new pistol to the battle royale.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 goes on, players continue to unravel the mystery of the cubes and the fallout of the events of Season 7. The gameplay is also constantly evolving, as Epic Games is always removing and adding weapons and gear for players to find on the island. In the Fortnite v18.30 hotfix, Epic Games hadds the Combat Pistol weapon.

The Fortnite v18.30 hotfix was applied today, and brought some minor fixes to the multiplayer game. This includes a brand new weapon in the Combat Pistol, which developer Epic Games detailed in an official post to its website. “Like the Combat Assault Rifle, the Combat Pistol sports a tight bullet spread and exceptional power. This power coincides with strong recoil, so it takes a savvy yielder to fire its full potential.”

The new Combat Pistol can be found on the ground, in chests, and through fishing. The original Pistol has been vaulted, as the Combat Pistol will be taking its place for the time being. With more firing power and a more narrow bullet spread, the Combat Pistol is a much more viable loadout option than its predecessor. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact the new weapon has on the game’s meta.

In addition to adding a new gun, the Fortnite v18.30 hotfix also buffs the Sideways Rifle, which now takes less time to reach its superpowered state. It stays in this state longer, and also has an increased accuracy.

Fortnite v18.30 is just a hotfix, so there aren’t any major updates to the game. Outside of the weapon changes and some light fixes. Earlier this month, Epic Games added the Icy Grappler to Battle Royale Island with a hotfix. For future updates on Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.