Fortnite hotfix v18.30 adds Icy Grappler exotic item Epic Games adds a new way for players to traverse Battle Royale Island with the Icy Grappler.

Fortnite players are accustomed to the carousel of items coming into and being removed from the battle royale game on a regular basis, as developer Epic Games looks to shake things up and keep everybody on their toes. Hotfix v18.30 is the latest update to Fortnite, and brings a new Exotic item in the Icy Grappler, which puts a new spin on a classic gadget.

Epic Games announced the arrival of the Icy Grappler in a post to the Fortnite website. Once players have installed the v19.30 hotfix, they’ll be able to find the rare item. Similar to the Grappler - which made its first appearance back in season Chapter 1 Season 5 - the Icy Grappler allows players to shoot a suction cup, propelling themself in that direction. However, this version of the device will add the icy effect to a player’s feet while in air, allowing them to continue gliding at full speed when they hit the ground.

The original Grappler, which was unvaulted in hotfix v18.30.

It’s going to be an excellent tool for rotations, as the Icy Grappler will allow players to cover a lot of ground very quickly. That said, it can also be a double-edged sword. Longtime players are quite familiar how hard it can be to win a gunfight or build battle with frozen feet, and the Icy Grappler might land you in one of those situations.

Being an Exotic Item means that the Icy Grappler is incredibly rare. You won’t find it in your standard chests or other loot stashes. Instead, you will need to purchase it from Fabio Sparklemane in Apres Ski using Gold Bars.

In addition to the Icy Grappler, Fortnite hotfix v18.30 also brings back the original Grappler, which can be found in chests and Supply Drops. For more on what’s happening in Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.