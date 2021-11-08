Does Forza Horizon 5 have crossplay? Discover whether Forza Horizon 5 has crossplay between PC players on Steam and Microsoft Store and the various Xbox consoles.

Forza Horizon 5 is the next masterpiece in the long-running franchise and players are curious about the crossplay functionality. Those that want to play on Steam are likely curious about whether they can play with their friends who choose to play on Xbox or through the Microsoft Store. Thankfully, there’s some good news when it comes to crossplay (and even cross-save).

Does Forza Horizon 5 have crossplay?

Yes, Forza Horizon 5 has crossplay between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and players on PC, regardless of whether they’re on Steam or the Microsoft Store. Not only is crossplay in the game but, according to the Forza Motorsport support page, Forza Horizon 5 features cross-save functionality for all Microsoft platforms. Unfortunately, Steam users will not be able to take advantage of this service.

Forza Horizon 5 has crossplay between all platforms.

This is no doubt good news for players with friends on different platforms as it makes joining up a breeze. Gone are the days of wringing your hands as you try to work out which of your friends are on what platform and who needs to switch or if someone needs to purchase a new system. Players on console and PC can unite as they race around the beautiful Mexico landscapes. This makes finding the fast travel board locations even better as you can do it with friends.

If you’re still not too sure about whether you want to jump into the latest entry in the series, check out our own Chris Jarrard’s review of Forza Horizon 5. He paints an absolutely stellar picture of what players can expect from this best-in-class racing title and caps it off by saying, “the best Xbox game of 2021 is here.”

Because Forza Horizon 5 has crossplay, you can feel good knowing that you can play with your friends no matter what platform they choose to play on. Be sure to check out our Forza Horizon 5 page for more on this incredible title.