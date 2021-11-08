Denuvo DRM server issues temporarily rendered multiple games unplayable The controversial Denuvo anti-pirate DRM software left a number of games, including Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, unplayable due to server issues.

Denuvo continues to be anti-piracy software that developers and publishers rely on and also the most controversial of the bunch. There is no lack of stories regarding issues with Denuvo DRM and its effects on video game performance. Unfortunately, this last weekend only added fuel to that fire as major server issues at Denuvo rendered several DRM-protected games unplayable.

Users took to a ResetEra thread on Sunday, November 7, 2021, claiming to be unable to get into games such as Football Manager 2022 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy. Wolfenstein Youngblood, Planet Zoo, the recent Tomb Raider trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mortal Kombat 11, and Total War Warhammer were also among the games supposedly affected, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. The common thread between all of these games is that they feature Denuvo DRM anti-piracy protection, a matter that internet sleuths believe caused the issue when it seems the Denuvo company may have let a server domain lapse.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was among multiple games that were left unplayable following an apparent Denuvo DRM server issue.

Later on Sunday, Football Manager 2022 devs took to the game’s Steam Forum with the update that the problem had seemingly been resolved. Unfortunately, it continues to be a matter of eroding trust that has developers continuing to question whether Denuvo’s protections are worth it and users lashing out when these issues occur. Earlier this year, the PC version of Resident Evil Village was plagued with Denuvo-caused issues that were basically checking to see if the game was pirated every single time players fired a gun - annoying in most cases and making the game nearly unplayable when it came to automatic weapons. Rage 2 was also a notable game that ended up removing Denuvo DRM from its PC version for the issues it caused.

The idea that if Denuvo servers go down, it could make even single-player experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy unplayable is not likely one that will sit well with players. Unfortunately, it’s another story to add to the pile in terms of outcry over a new game being saddled with Denuvo DRM.