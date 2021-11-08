Nintendo Black Friday deal reveal shows glimpse of upcoming sales With Black Friday sales on the way, Nintendo gave us a look at what it will be offering on discount during this coming holiday.

Black Friday is right around the corner and retailers are gearing up to get their deals out the door on the holiday sales event. That includes publishers as well. Nintendo is always one of those groups where we seldom see big sales on its first-party products until this time of year and it just recently delivered a glimpse of what we can expect. Nintendo just revealed what games, consoles, and other hardware and software players can expect to see on sale when Black Friday arrives this month.

Nintendo showed off its upcoming Black Friday sales and deals with an announcement on its Twitter and website on November 8, 2021. With Black Friday coming on November 25, 2021, Nintendo put up a full page of game deals that will be on discount at participating retailers this month. Headlining the whole thing is a Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle at $299.99 USD, featuring the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online service (not the + Expansion Pass, mind you).

Other deals in Nintendo’s Black Friday showcase include Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at $40 off and Ring Fit Adventure at $25 off. Of course, there are also a bunch of games that will be on sale. In fact, all of the following Nintendo Switch titles will be featured at $39.99 this Black Friday:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Splatoon 2

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

With the above hardware, software, games, and deals confirmed, Nintendo fans can start planning their gifts and stocking stuffers ahead of Black Friday festivities. Stay tuned for more upcoming Black Friday sales and deals guides right here at Shacknews.