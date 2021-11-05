Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls
Find out the controls and keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Getting the right Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls for your particular playstyle is going to be critical to your survival. If you don’t know the buttons, or can’t get the key mapping the way you need it, you’ll be in for a world of hurt in zombies and the multiplayer. Take a look at the keybindings and buttons below so you know what everything does and whether you need to tweak anything for your setup.
Call of Duty: Vanguard PC keybindings
You can find the PC keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard below. Remember, you can change these in the settings to fall more in-line with your own personal preferences and playstyle.
|Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PC
|Action
|Button
|Fire weapon
|Left mouse click
|Aim down sight
|Right mouse click
|Cycle weapons
|Scroll up/down or 1 & 2
|Move forward
|W
|Move backward
|S
|Strafe left
|A
|Strafe right
|D
|Jump/Stand/Mantle
|Spacebar
|Reload
|R
|Interact
|F
|Crouch
|C
|Prone
|Left Ctrl
|Sprint/Steady Aim
|Left Shift
|Lethal Equipment
|G
|Tactical Equipment
|Q
|Melee
|E
|Field Upgrade
|X
|Scorestreaks
|3 - 6
|Ping
|Z
|Push-to-Talk
|V
|Scoreboard
|Tab
|Pause
|Esc
Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox controls
The Xbox controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are what you might expect from the series. Not a whole lot has changed so it should be familiar to many players.
|Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - Xbox
|Action
|Button
|Fire weapon
|Right trigger
|Aim down sight
|Left trigger
|Switch weapon
|Y
|Movement
|Left stick
|Aiming
|Right stick
|Jump/Stand/Mantle
|A
|Reload/Interact
|X
|Crouch/Prone
|B
|Sprint/Steady Aim
|Click left stick
|Lethal Equipment
|Right bumper
|Tactical Equipment
|Left bumper
|Melee
|Click right stick
|Scorestreaks
|D-pad Right
|Scoreboard
|View button
|Pause
|Menu button
Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation controls
The PlayStation controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are the same as Xbox, just different names for the buttons. Anyone that’s played a Call of Duty title should be immediately comfortable with how Vanguard plays.
|Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PlayStation
|Action
|Button
|Fire weapon
|R2
|Aim down sight
|L2
|Switch weapon
|Triangle
|Movement
|Left stick
|Aiming
|Right stick
|Jump/Stand/Mantle
|Cross
|Reload/Interact
|Squard
|Crouch/Prone
|Circle
|Sprint/Steady Aim
|L3
|Lethal Equipment
|R1
|Tactical Equipment
|L1
|Melee
|R3
|Scorestreaks
|D-pad Right
|Scoreboard
|Touch Pad
|Pause
|Options
Now that you know the Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls, you can either practice the layouts or change up the button mapping to suit your style. Remember to stop by the Shacknews Call of Duty: Vanguard page for more helpful information, such as how to play split screen on console.
