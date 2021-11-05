Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls Find out the controls and keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Getting the right Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls for your particular playstyle is going to be critical to your survival. If you don’t know the buttons, or can’t get the key mapping the way you need it, you’ll be in for a world of hurt in zombies and the multiplayer. Take a look at the keybindings and buttons below so you know what everything does and whether you need to tweak anything for your setup.

Call of Duty: Vanguard features similar controls and keybindings to the other titles in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC keybindings

You can find the PC keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard below. Remember, you can change these in the settings to fall more in-line with your own personal preferences and playstyle.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PC Action Button Fire weapon Left mouse click Aim down sight Right mouse click Cycle weapons Scroll up/down or 1 & 2 Move forward W Move backward S Strafe left A Strafe right D Jump/Stand/Mantle Spacebar Reload R Interact F Crouch C Prone Left Ctrl Sprint/Steady Aim Left Shift Lethal Equipment G Tactical Equipment Q Melee E Field Upgrade X Scorestreaks 3 - 6 Ping Z Push-to-Talk V Scoreboard Tab Pause Esc

Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox controls

The Xbox controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are what you might expect from the series. Not a whole lot has changed so it should be familiar to many players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - Xbox Action Button Fire weapon Right trigger Aim down sight Left trigger Switch weapon Y Movement Left stick Aiming Right stick Jump/Stand/Mantle A Reload/Interact X Crouch/Prone B Sprint/Steady Aim Click left stick Lethal Equipment Right bumper Tactical Equipment Left bumper Melee Click right stick Scorestreaks D-pad Right Scoreboard View button Pause Menu button

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation controls

The PlayStation controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are the same as Xbox, just different names for the buttons. Anyone that’s played a Call of Duty title should be immediately comfortable with how Vanguard plays.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PlayStation Action Button Fire weapon R2 Aim down sight L2 Switch weapon Triangle Movement Left stick Aiming Right stick Jump/Stand/Mantle Cross Reload/Interact Squard Crouch/Prone Circle Sprint/Steady Aim L3 Lethal Equipment R1 Tactical Equipment L1 Melee R3 Scorestreaks D-pad Right Scoreboard Touch Pad Pause Options

Now that you know the Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls, you can either practice the layouts or change up the button mapping to suit your style.