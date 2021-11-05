New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls

Find out the controls and keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Sam Chandler
1

Getting the right Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls for your particular playstyle is going to be critical to your survival. If you don’t know the buttons, or can’t get the key mapping the way you need it, you’ll be in for a world of hurt in zombies and the multiplayer. Take a look at the keybindings and buttons below so you know what everything does and whether you need to tweak anything for your setup.

call of duty vanguard keybindings and controls
Call of Duty: Vanguard features similar controls and keybindings to the other titles in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC keybindings

You can find the PC keybindings for Call of Duty: Vanguard below. Remember, you can change these in the settings to fall more in-line with your own personal preferences and playstyle.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PC
Action Button
Fire weapon Left mouse click
Aim down sight Right mouse click
Cycle weapons Scroll up/down or 1 & 2
Move forward W
Move backward S
Strafe left A
Strafe right D
Jump/Stand/Mantle Spacebar
Reload R
Interact F
Crouch C
Prone Left Ctrl
Sprint/Steady Aim Left Shift
Lethal Equipment G
Tactical Equipment Q
Melee E
Field Upgrade X
Scorestreaks 3 - 6
Ping Z
Push-to-Talk V
Scoreboard Tab
Pause Esc

Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox controls

The Xbox controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are what you might expect from the series. Not a whole lot has changed so it should be familiar to many players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - Xbox
Action Button
Fire weapon Right trigger
Aim down sight Left trigger
Switch weapon Y
Movement Left stick
Aiming Right stick
Jump/Stand/Mantle A
Reload/Interact X
Crouch/Prone B
Sprint/Steady Aim Click left stick
Lethal Equipment Right bumper
Tactical Equipment Left bumper
Melee Click right stick
Scorestreaks D-pad Right
Scoreboard View button
Pause Menu button

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation controls

The PlayStation controls for Call of Duty: Vanguard are the same as Xbox, just different names for the buttons. Anyone that’s played a Call of Duty title should be immediately comfortable with how Vanguard plays.

Call of Duty: Vanguard controls - PlayStation
Action Button
Fire weapon R2
Aim down sight L2
Switch weapon Triangle
Movement Left stick
Aiming Right stick
Jump/Stand/Mantle Cross
Reload/Interact Squard
Crouch/Prone Circle
Sprint/Steady Aim L3
Lethal Equipment R1
Tactical Equipment L1
Melee R3
Scorestreaks D-pad Right
Scoreboard Touch Pad
Pause Options

Now that you know the Call of Duty: Vanguard keybindings and controls, you can either practice the layouts or change up the button mapping to suit your style. Remember to stop by the Shacknews Call of Duty: Vanguard page for more helpful information, such as how to play split screen on console.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

