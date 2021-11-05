New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to play split screen - Call of Duty: Vanguard

Set up a split screen Call of Duty: Vanguard session so you and a friend can play together on one console.

Sam Chandler
0

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally here and players on console want to get in and have some fun using the game’s split screen feature. Much like previous Call of Duty titles, the hope is that Vanguard features a polished split screen experience so that multiple players on a single console can enjoy some zombies, multiplayer, or something else entirely.

How to play split screen – Call of Duty: Vanguard

Though we can’t confirm just yet, several previous Call of Duty titles have featured split screen, so the assumption is that Call of Duty: Vanguard will also allow multiple players on the one Xbox or PlayStation to play together. The Microsoft stores also notes that Vanguard will feature a host of local co-op capabilities, which is typically only possible with split screen.

call of duty vanguard split screen
Call of Duty: Vanguard features split screen features according to the Microsoft store, which states it has local multiplayer.

As for starting split screen in Call of Duty: Vanguard, all you need to do is plug in or connect another controller to your Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 console. When two controllers are connected, you may notice a message on-screen prompting you to press a button on the second controller to join. On Xbox it will be the “A” button while on PlayStation it will be the cross. Note that the second player will need to sign in with an Activision, Xbox, or PlayStation account – they may even be able to use a guest account.

Setting up a split screen co-op game (or even a multiplayer match) in Call of Duty: Vanguard should be pretty easy. You will need to have multiple controllers for each additional player. Remember that not every mode will have a co-op feature. For example, it’s uncommon for the campaign to allow co-op split screen or any co-op for that matter. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Call of Duty: Vanguard page for more information about the latest entry in the series.

