ShackStream: Indie-licious braves the madness once more in Darkest Dungeon 2 Red Hook Studios has its hooks in us again as we dive headlong into the savage depths of Darkest Dungeon 2 on today's Indie-licious.

Peace is never permanent. It is merely the calm between chaos, and as Red Hook Studios launches Darkest Dungeon 2 into early access, so too does peace come to an end and insanity return. The apocalypse awaits and you and caravan of heroes are the only crumbling bastion against absolute despair. Join us as we take this happy-go-lucky joyride on an Indie-licious ShackStream today.

Darkest Dungeon 2 comes to us from Red Hook Studios. It entered into early access on the Epic Games Store on October 26, 2021 where players can dip their toes into the much-anticipated new madness that awaits. Many of your favorite heroes and systems return in this roguelike expedition alongside features like an affinity system where your heroes can grow fond of or grate on each other’s nerves. Caravan upgrades will also become available, improving the success and outcomes of your journeys.

Join us on Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET as we revisit the madness of Darkest Dungeon 2 with all of its new tricks and treats. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continue to make these streams more than worth the time. If you’d like to further support livestreams like Indie-licious, then please consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us to keep ShackStreams going strong. As an aside, you can subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account, netting yourself a free Twitch sub each month to use as you please through Prime Gaming. If you’d like to through that sub towards our indie gaming adventures and further fantastic livestreams like Pop! Goes the Culture, Stevetendo, and Skankcore 64, we’d be happy to have your support.

We thought the dungeons couldn’t get any darker when Red Hook Studios left us last. We were wrong. Fresh terror and disaster await us in Darkest Dungeon 2. Join us as we fight to keep hope alive on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.