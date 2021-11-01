Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 1, 2021

Happy Monday, Shacknews. It's November! With spooky season now in the rearview, let's kick off the penultimate month of the year with a look at everything coming to our Twitch channel this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of November 1, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 Earnings Call Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET Electronic Arts Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Thursday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

