Happy Monday, Shacknews. It's November! With spooky season now in the rearview, let's kick off the penultimate month of the year with a look at everything coming to our Twitch channel this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of November 1, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 Earnings Call Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET
Electronic Arts Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Thursday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as our sister channel, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!

