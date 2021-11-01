Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs See if your PC specs measure up to the Call of Duty: Vanguard recommended requirements.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is arriving on PC and players should check to see whether their PC specs meet the minimum requirements, recommended requirements, or if the competitive or Ultra 4K benchmarks can be achieved. Thankfully, it appears as if the requirements for CoD: Vanguard are rather achievable.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs and system requirements

The system requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC are likely rather achievable for most players.

The Sledgehammer Games developers have revealed the PC specs and system requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard via a blog post on November 1, 2021. In this post, the devs also highlight other important information, such as when players can preload the game on PC. In terms of the PC spec requirements, find them below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

GPU Memory: 2 GB

HDD: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Call of Duty: Vanguard recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

GPU Memory: 4 GB

HDD: 61 GB at launch

Competitive

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

GPU Memory: 8 GB

HDD: 61 GB at launch

Ultra 4K

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

GPU Memory: 10 GB

HDD: 61 GB at launch

As PC games become more demanding as the years go on, it’s certainly a relief to see the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard still make allowances for older rigs. Provided you have graphics card from 2015 or later, it would appear that you’re good to go. Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing on November 5, 2021, so keep it locked to Shacknews as we approach the launch and stick around after as we cover the latest entry in this long-running series.