Voice actor and cast list - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy brings together everyone's favorite motley crew of space-faring heroes. Once again, the galaxy is in danger and, somehow, the only one who can save it are this ragtag group of misfits. Once they put their heads together, they're the greatest of heroes, but it takes a while for them to get the bickering out of their systems. To help capture the true Guardians of the Galaxy experience is a capable cast of voice actors and Shacknews is here to let you know who's who.

You'll find a full list of the main voice actors and cast members who provided English voice overs for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy below. Many of these actors are responsible for one role, but some do voice more than one character.

"Star-Lord" Peter Quill - Jon McLaren

Jon McLaren plays Star-Lord

Who is Star-Lord? He's only the self-proclaimed galaxy's greatest outlaw. If you don't believe him, he'll tell you himself. McLaren is mainly known for doing some minor TV roles, making cameos in shows like DC's Titans. He's also loaned his voice out as an extra for Far Cry 5.

Gamora - Kimberly-Sue Murray

Kimberly-Sue Murray plays Gamora

Murray is recognized for some lesser-known TV series, such as Shadowhunters, V-Wars, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. Fun fact, she also guest starred on the same Titans episode as Jon McLaren and now the two are reunited as "deadliest woman in the galaxy" Gamora and Star-Lord, respectively.

Rocket - Alex Weiner

Alex Weiner plays Rocket

It takes an especially surly voice to bring life to the cantankerous Rocket. Weiner has only been active for roughly a decade, having worked in shows like Blue Mountain State and ClydeCynic. He's also recognized in the gaming world for his work doing voice acting for Far Cry 5, Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate.

Drax the Destroyer - Jason Cavalier

Jason Cavalier plays Drax the Destroyer

The Katathian warrior known as Drax the Destroyer needed a truly gruff voice to bring out his hunger for action. Cavalier has done some acting, making cameos on shows like Titans and Quantico. However, he's also just as recognized for his stunt work, having performed as a stuntman in movies like the X-Men series. His stunt work has also extended to the gaming world, having worked as stunt coordinator in games like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and For Honor.

Groot - Robert Montcalm

Robert Montcalm plays Groot

Playing Groot means having to say the "I," "am," and "Groot" and also be able to deliver them with range. Montcalm is one of the only actors on this cast list whose previous credits mostly come from the video game space. He most recently played Yagak and August on another Square Enix hit: Outriders. His more recent credits also include Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and For Honor. Montcalm also provides the voice for Kammy the llama and one of the voices for the Worldmind.

Mantis - Emmanuelle Lussier-Martinez

Emmanuelle Lussier-Martinez plays Mantis

MCU fans will know Mantis from the movie's sequel, but she plays a pretty big role in this story, as well. Lussier-Martinez's most prominent role is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, where she plays Teresa.

Officer Ko-Rel - Judith Baribeau

Judith Baribeau plays Ko-Rel

The Guardians will run across the Nova Corps at various points in the story and players will see Officer Ko-Rel a lot. Baribeau is a Canadian actress who has be a part of a handful of Canadian shows, including Trauma, 30 Vies, and District 31, as well at Netflix original 21 Thunder.

Nikki Gold - Romane Denis

Romane Denis plays Nikki Gold

Nova Corps Cadet Nikki Gold plays a big role in this story, too. She's played by Denis, who has popped up across a few Canadian television shows, like True North and Nomades.

Grand Unifier Raker - Andreas Apergis

Andreas Apergis plays Grand Unifier Raker

As the head of the Universal Church of Truth, Raker is one of the game's key villains. He previously played Krone in 2013's Riddick, but has also loaned his voice to the Assassin's Creed series, For Honor, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Adam Warlock - Brent Skagford

Brent Skagford plays Adam Warlock

This comic book fan favorite was teased by the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account a few weeks ago, but his role in the story is shrouded in mystery. He's voiced by Skagford, who in addition to taking on the occasional TV role, previously voiced Napoleon Bonaparte in Assassin's Creed: Unity.

There you have it. Those are all of the main English voice actors for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.