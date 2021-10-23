Resident Evil's Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine have come to Fortnite The latest Fortnite collaboration introduces two familiar faces from the Resident Evil franchise.

Fortnite's collaborations are rapidly becoming too numerous to count. Fans seem to constantly be looking ahead to what the next one could be. But, with the Halloween season around the corner, it only makes sense to get some content from Capcom's Resident Evil franchise.

The latest Fortnite trailer sees Resident Evil heroes Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine visit the Fortnite Island, where they seek to storm IO labs and take down the hordes of Cube Monsters, as well as any opponents that stand in their way. Those looking to inject some Resident Evil flavor into their Fortnite experience will be able to pick up the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set in the Fortnite Item Shop, starting today.

The S.T.A.R.S. Team Set will feature outfits for Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and alternate outfits for each. Chris will have an alt Hound Wolf Squad Style outfit, while Jill will have an alt Raccoon City Style. The Green Herb Back Bling (along with the alt Red Herb and Blue Herb Styles), Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, Hot Dogger Pickaxe, and the Stun Rod Pickaxe. All of this will look pretty neat heading into the latest Fortnitemares Halloween event, which was revealed earlier this week.

All of these items will be available in a single S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle and can be picked up today. You can learn more about today's offerings over on the Fortnite website. We're following Epic's battle royale shooter on a daily basis, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.