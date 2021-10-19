Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen adds Horde Rush LTM The next phase of Fortnite's Halloween event brings some spooky new content.

Fortnitemares 2021 is underway, as Epic Games once again celebrates the Halloween season in style with themed content in Fortnite. The next phase of Fortnitemares comes in Wrath of the Cube Queen and includes the Horde Rush LTM, as well as fresh challenges to complete and cosmetics to unlock.

Epic Games shared more information about the new phase of Fortnitemares in a post to its official website. Wrath of the Cube Queen arrives in Fortnite with the v18.21 update, which is live now. In the blog post, we learn more about the mysterious cubes, which have finally made their way to the center of the map.

Since Fortnitemares began (and even before), the Cubes have been mobilizing. Their migration towards the Island’s center wasn’t just to spread corruption — they’re now at the center forming The Convergence. What is the purpose of this mysterious structure?

New NPC enemies come in the form of Caretakers. These tall creatures can pull players into the Sideways, an otherworldly dimension that was introduced at the beginning of the season. Players can score some solid loot if they’re able to survive these attacks.

The Horde Rush LTM makes its return, as players will once again fight off hordes of Cube Monsters at different locations across the map, with the ultimate goal of defeating the final boss. Through completing Horde Rush Quests, players can pick up the new Thinking Juice Back Bling, Cube Queen Banner, and Cuddle Scream Leader spray.

There are also special rewards that players can earn through their Fortnitemares Punchcard. Find Spacefarer Ariana Grande and complete her quests to be rewarded with the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe.

Wrath of the Cube Queen is just the latest chapter in Fortnitemares, Fortnite’s annual Halloween event. To keep up with all of the Halloween events happening in gaming this year, Shacknews is your place.