Apex Legends: Escape Launch Trailer reveals new island map Apex Legends' latest season not only adds a new character, but a new map as well.

The next area of Apex Legends is right around the corner, as Season 11, officially titled “Escape,” launches in early November. It’s already been announced that this season will bring about a new playable character in Ash, who has appeared in the game previously. Now, we’ve learned that we’ll be getting a new map as well. The Launch Trailer for Apex Legends: Escape has revealed a tropical island map coming to the battle royale game.

The Apex Legends: Escape Launch Trailer was released on October 21 via the game's YouTube channel, and gave us a detailed look at what we can expect with the new season. It’s in this trailer that we first lay eyes on the island that will be the subject of the new map. We see sandy beaches, palm trees, and plenty of water. There also seems to be some peculiar structures around the map, as well. There’s abandoned warehouses, and what looks like some sort of crashed spaceship lying on the shore. It’s almost a given that developer Respawn will look to expand the lore and story of Apex Legends with its newest map.

Interestingly enough, we’re not given the name of the new map. It’s likely that we’ll get that information when the gameplay reveal goes down on October 25. In the Launch Trailer, we see plenty of Ash, who was recently revealed as the newest character for Apex Legends. We see her using some sort of stun ability, as well as wielding a massive blade. This is likely a hint as to what we can expect from her kit.

The new island map is the fourth map for Apex Legends, and will be available in the game when the next season, Escape, begins on November 2. For more on what’s going on in Apex Legends, Shacknews is your place.