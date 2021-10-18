New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ash is Apex Legends' newest character

Ash comes to Apex as the game's next Legend following some teasing.
Donovan Erskine
2

Respawn Entertainment has gotten into a good groove with Apex Legends with new seasons, events, and playable characters coming to the game on a consistent basis. There’s constantly something new to check out in the battle royale, as well as something on the horizon to look forward to. We’ve just learned about the next major piece of content coming to the game, as Respawn has announced that Ash is coming to Apex Legends as its next playable character.

Respawn Entertainment revealed Ash as the next Legend coming to Apex in the latest Stories from the Outlands, which was shared to the game’s YouTube channel. In the video, we learn more about Ash, who fans will recognize as the overseer of Arenas. Dr. Ashleigh Reid was killed during an attack, but her conscience was preserved and now lives in Ash, a simulacrum that has taken on a mind of its own. A bit of Dr. Reid is still inside of Ash, and the trailer spotlights that inner conflict between the two entities. We also learn that the character has ties to Horizon.

Ash will join the Apex Legends roster in the next season, which has been officially titled “Escape.” Respawn describes Ash as a “master of psychological and physical combat.” These traits will likely influence her abilities, which we don’t know anything about just yet. Ash will be the 19th character on the Apex Legends roster.

Ash will come to Apex Legends as the next playable character when the next season, Escape, begins on November 2. The Escape Launch Trailer will be revealed this week on October 21, and it is where we will probably get our first glimpse at Ash in action. For future updates on Apex Legends and everything going on in its growing universe, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

