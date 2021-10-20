Epic Games partners with EYES OUT & Spry Fox to publish future titles Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox and Spec Ops: The Line creator's new studio EYES OUT were announced as publishing partners of Epic Games.

Epic Games has continued to grow its library of partnerships and studios in its employ with some pretty awesome groups over the last few years, but it’s far from done. Epic’s latest partnership bodes well for some interesting projects to come. Epic Games has announced publishing partnerships with Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox and Spec Ops: The Line creator Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck’s new studio EYES OUT.

Epic Games announced the new publishing partnerships in a press release posted on its news portal on October 20, 2021. According to the post, Epic Games will partner with both Spry Fox and EYES OUT to publish and fund their upcoming titles.

Opening recently, EYES OUT has been an interesting prospect as Cory Davis and Robin Finck came together in official capacity to work on new video game experiences, their first upcoming project apparently being a “single-player immersive cosmic horror game.” Meanwhile, Spry Fox has made some rather charming and immersive sim games, including Cozy Grove, which won our love in its Shacknews review earlier this year.

Both studios were pretty thrilled to take part in partnerships with Epic Games Publishing. “Working with the team at Epic Games Publishing has been an invaluable experience for us,” said EYES OUT’s Cory Davis. “Ever since that first glimpse of the existence and anatomy of EGP, we aspired to partner with them. It was made obvious that they were impassioned to fuel and to maximize the developer’s vision. That support and encouragement from a publisher to push us further into the unknown, while honing our original vision, is a dream come true.”

Spry Fox had similar sentiments regarding the partnership.

“Epic understands what we’re making and why it’s so special,” said Spry Fox CEO David Edery. “They see the opportunity to make something beautiful and non-violent that’s broadly appealing to, and can bring together, millions of people. It was clear from the start they believed in us and were willing to provide the support that we needed to tackle something this ambitious. They’ve been a pleasure to work with!”

With both EYES OUT and Spry Fox now partnered with Epic Games and joining the likes of gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead, it’s increasingly looking like we can look forward to some awesome titles under the Epic Games umbrella. Stay tuned for further reveals from each of these studios as they become available.