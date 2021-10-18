Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.0 patch notes The end is here with version 13.0, as Sora marks the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC train has officially reached its final destination. With Monday's 13.0.0 update, Kingdom Hearts' Sora joins the battle and closes the book on the Ultimate DLC roster. Sora's arrival also heralds a slew of major balance updates for the rest of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, so let's take a look at what those entail.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 13.0.0 update has been issued out to all Nintendo Switch owners. The full patch notes are now available on the Nintendo website, along with the latest Fighter Adjustments. Here's what they look like:

Fighter Move Change All Fighters etc. Made it so opponents that fall down in place due to Kazuya's side special cannot be stepped on when jumping. Jigglypuff Neutral Attack 2 Reduced vulnerability. Jigglypuff Back Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Reduced vulnerability when landing. Jigglypuff Downward Throw Shortened the launch distance.

Reduced vulnerability. Dr. Mario Neutral Air Attack Extended launch distance for the high-damage window. Dr. Mario Up Air Attack Increased attack power and maintained launch distance. Dr. Mario Down Air Attack Increased attack speed. Dr. Mario Side Special Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Dr. Mario Down Special Increased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground. Zelda Neutral Attack 1 Reduced vulnerability. Zelda Flurry Attack Increased power. Zelda Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Zelda Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Zelda Down Air Attack Increased the high-damage range. Lucario Dash Attack Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.

Increased the high-damage range. Lucario Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance of the second attack. Lucario Down Tilt Attack Increased attack speed. Rosalina & Luma Down Smash Attack Luma will appear in front of Rosalina when using the move and turning around.

Extended launch distance for Luma's attack. Rosalina & Luma Side Special Luma will follow you when using the move in the air. Little Mac Up Tilt Attack Extended the duration of an opponent's animation when they are struck by this attack. Little Mac Side Smash Attack Increased power against shields when using the move with down input. Little Mac Neutral Special Extended launch distance.

Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground.

Increased speed so it will be faster to use the move.

Made so the second button press can be input in advance. Little Mac Up Special Extended launch distance of the last attack. Little Mac Down Special Increased the amount that attack power will increase. Ridley Side Special Shortened the time between the slamming/dragging animations and when another jump can be input. King K. Rool Up Tilt Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. King K. Rool Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Increased the range at the beginning of the move. King K. Rool Forward Air Attack Reduced vulnerability. King K. Rool Up Throw Extended launch distance. Isabelle Down Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability. Isabelle Side Smash Attack Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack. Isabelle Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Increased attack range. Isabelle Forward Throw Extended launch distance. Incineroar Down Smash Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Incineroar Up Air Attack Increased attack power and maintained launch distance. Incineroar Up Special Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window while descending.

Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window for the explosion. Joker Final Smash Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash. Hero Final Smash Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.

Sora, available as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, will be accompanied by an all-new stage. It's Hollow Bastion, as seen in the original Kingdom Hearts. In addition to that, look for new Mii Fighter outfits. There aren't as many as in the past, but there is one noteworthy one in the form of the main protagonist of Doom. Call him Doom Guy, Doom Slayer, or whatever you want, id Software's FPS pioneer has made it into Smash Bros. in at least one form and can now fight alongside Animal Crossing's Isabelle, as they were always meant to.

Best of luck to all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players with today's 13.0.0 update. Shacknews would like to join the chorus in saluting the development team for this incredible collection of characters. And we would like to remind everyone, once more, that we will never see anything like this again.