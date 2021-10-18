Elden Ring Closed Network Test dates and times Here are the start dates and times for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test.

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is among the most anticipated games of the foreseeable future. Originally scheduled to launch in January of 2022, the game was recently delayed by a month to February. Although that may have been disappointing news for fans, developer FromSoftware also announced a Closed Network Test, which will let players get their hands on the action-RPG for the first time this fall. Let’s look at all the start dates and times for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test.

Elden Ring Closed Network Test dates and times

Here are the start dates and times for all five sessions of the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, as FromSoftware shared:

Session 1: November 12, 3 a.m PT - 6 a.m. PT

Session 2: November 12, 7 p.m. PT - 10 p.m. PT

Session 3: November 13, 11 a.m. PT - 2 p.m. PT

Session 4: November 14, 3 p.m. PT - 6 p.m. PT

Session 5: November 14, 7 p.m. PT - 10 p.m. PT

Those are the five sessions for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test happening this November. Players can sign up now for a chance to get the chance to participate. If you are selected, you will need to be online during one of these sessions in order to play the game. It’s not yet clear what section of the game that the Closed Network Test will feature, but it looks like we’ll get to experience the game’s online elements.

Now that you know the dates and times for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, you can start counting down the days until you’re able to get your first taste of what FromSoftware has been cooking up. While the game may have been delayed to February, the news of the upcoming test may be enough to hold fans over.