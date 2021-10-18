ShackStream: Indie-licious cranks up the heat in Nuclear Blaze Coming from the mind that brought us Dead Cells, we're getting hot and sweaty on today's Indie-licious with Nuclear Blaze.

Sébastien Benard knows his way around a good platformer. He was, after all, one of the lead designers behind Dead Cells at Motion Twin. He has since moved onto new studio Deepnight and is putting that experience to good use in a new game: Nuclear Blaze. It’s a flamin’ hot fire-fighting platformer and we’re going to get cooking with it on today’s Indie-licious.

As mentioned, Nuclear Blaze comes to us from Deepnight Games and the lead designer of Dead Cells. Nuclear Blaze launched on October 18, 2021 and is currently only available on PC via Steam. Taking on the roll of a diminutive little firefighter with the heart of a hero, you will charge headlong into a burning facility to save whatever survivors you can and water down the raging inferno with your hose gun. The disaster is treacherous and the fire insn’t the only hazard you have to worry about. Falling debris, electricity, and other danger await inside the mysterious compound. So do kitties that also need saving.

Join us as we go live with Nuclear Blaze on today's Indie-licious at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

