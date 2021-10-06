New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Dead Cells lead designer's new game Nuclear Blaze launches this month

Players will take on roaring infernos and the hazards they cause in this action-packed 2D firefighter game later in October 2021.
TJ Denzer
1

Former Motion Twin dev Sébastien Benard had a heavy hand in the creation of its roguelike 2D action platformer Dead Cells, and though he’s moved onto a new studio with Deepnight Games, he hasn’t slowed down in the slightest. Deepnight and Benard have been hard at work on something new and it’s almost ready to roll out. Nuclear Blaze is a 2D firefighter action platformer coming to Steam later this October.

Deepnight Games revealed Nuclear Blaze with a blazing hot trailer on its YouTube channel on October 6, 2021. Continuing in Benard’s style of pixelated 2D side-scroller action, Nuclear Blaze puts players in the role of a firefighter navigating burning a burning military facility and dodging pitfalls at every turn as they traverse the complex and search for survivors. Each door leads to unknown danger, secrets, and story about what the facility is for and how the fire started. Plus, there are cats to save as well, as any firefighter commonly goes out of their way to do.

Nuclear Blaze got a release date of October 18, 2021. It will be launching first on PC via Steam this month, though no further platforms have been announced at this time. It features the design philosophies of Sébastien Benard front-and-center, putting fluid movement and mobility first as you work your way around fire, water, electricity, and any combination of those and other elements and hazards. It’s also built to be enjoyed by players of all ages and features a dedicated “Kid Mode” that lessens the challenge and makes it accessible to pretty much any skill level.

Dead Cells has been a long-beloved and fantastic bit of roguelike 2D platforming. With Nuclear Blaze carrying the concepts and talents of that game onto something new, it will be well worth a watch as it launches later this October. Stay tuned for further updates and details here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola