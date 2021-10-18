Apple Music Voice Plan service will cost $4.99/month Smarter Siri integration is coming to Apple Music with a new service plan.

During Apple’s October 2021 Special Event, the company talked about the improvements coming to Apple Music. This includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, which will allow users access to the music streaming service through Siri starting at the price of $4.99 USD a month.

The Apple Music Voice Plan was the leading announcement of the October 2021 “Unleashed” Special Event. With this plan, users can command Siri to play tracks from Apple Music’s extensive catalogue of songs on all of their Siri-enabled devices. Apple has also added hundreds of new Mood Playlists, which will help users capture the vibe of certain scenarios, whether it be a nice dinner or an exciting hike.

Users can subscribe to Apple Music Voice plan by speaking to Siri and saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial.” It can also be found in the subscription settings of the Apple Music App. It’s a cheaper entry point to Apple Music for Apple product owners that may not be subscribed to its music-streaming service. If you’re somebody that uses a lot of Siri commands, it may be up your alley. Subscribers can enjoy all of the playback options, as well as unlimited skips through Siri.

Apple Music Voice Plan is set to go live this fall, and will start at $4.99 USD a month. The existing individual and family plans for Apple Music will also feature all the benefits of the Voice Plan. It was one of several announcements made during the October 2021 Special Event, which also included Generation 3 AirPods and new M1 chips.