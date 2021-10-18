New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Apple Music Voice Plan service will cost $4.99/month

Smarter Siri integration is coming to Apple Music with a new service plan.
Donovan Erskine
3

During Apple’s October 2021 Special Event, the company talked about the improvements coming to Apple Music. This includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, which will allow users access to the music streaming service through Siri starting at the price of $4.99 USD a month.

The Apple Music Voice Plan was the leading announcement of the October 2021 “Unleashed” Special Event. With this plan, users can command Siri to play tracks from Apple Music’s extensive catalogue of songs on all of their Siri-enabled devices. Apple has also added hundreds of new Mood Playlists, which will help users capture the vibe of certain scenarios, whether it be a nice dinner or an exciting hike.

Users can subscribe to Apple Music Voice plan by speaking to Siri and saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial.” It can also be found in the subscription settings of the Apple Music App. It’s a cheaper entry point to Apple Music for Apple product owners that may not be subscribed to its music-streaming service. If you’re somebody that uses a lot of Siri commands, it may be up your alley. Subscribers can enjoy all of the playback options, as well as unlimited skips through Siri.

Apple Music Voice Plan is set to go live this fall, and will start at $4.99 USD a month. The existing individual and family plans for Apple Music will also feature all the benefits of the Voice Plan. It was one of several announcements made during the October 2021 Special Event, which also included Generation 3 AirPods and new M1 chips.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 18, 2021 10:17 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple Music Voice Plan service will cost $4.99/month

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 18, 2021 12:07 PM

      I'm confused. "Apple Music Voice" is basically Apple's Pandora?

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 18, 2021 12:34 PM

        KInda sounds like it. Or rather, "Apple Music Voice" is basically Apple's low price option for people who don't want to spend $10 a month but will spend $5. Not sure if this is an incentive to make Siri better or worse though.

    • Beady legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 18, 2021 1:22 PM

      I guess it's the same as the Amazon alexa only version of Prime Music Unlimited.

Hello, Meet Lola