New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Apple's 3rd generation AirPods will release next week

Apple's AirPods are getting a brand new design for its 3rd generation and will be releasing next week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Monday's special Apple Event continued with the latest about AirPods. Looking to upgrade the wireless earbuds' audio capabilities, Apple is leveling up to the third generation of AirPods, which will feature Spatial Audio.

The new 3rd generation AirPods will feature a brand new design, for anyone who wants to start fresh with the product. It will also feature longer battery life, force sensor controls, Dolby Atmos support for Apple Music, and more. The new AirPods will be sweat and water resistant, which should be ideal for anybody looking to take them out for a jog. Those looking for an extended workout will be happy to hear that the longer battery life will mean six hours of listening time. Plus, they only need to be charged for five minutes to get a full hour of use. The AirPods' charging case packs will offer 30 hours of total listening time and will feature wireless charging and MagSafe.

The 3rd generation AirPods will be available for $179 USD. They're set to release next week, with pre-orders available today from the Apple website. If you're looking to invest in the previous hotness, the 2nd generation of AirPods will run for $129 USD. We're watching this Apple presentation closely, so come back to Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola