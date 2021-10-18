Apple's 3rd generation AirPods will release next week Apple's AirPods are getting a brand new design for its 3rd generation and will be releasing next week.

Monday's special Apple Event continued with the latest about AirPods. Looking to upgrade the wireless earbuds' audio capabilities, Apple is leveling up to the third generation of AirPods, which will feature Spatial Audio.

The new 3rd generation AirPods will feature a brand new design, for anyone who wants to start fresh with the product. It will also feature longer battery life, force sensor controls, Dolby Atmos support for Apple Music, and more. The new AirPods will be sweat and water resistant, which should be ideal for anybody looking to take them out for a jog. Those looking for an extended workout will be happy to hear that the longer battery life will mean six hours of listening time. Plus, they only need to be charged for five minutes to get a full hour of use. The AirPods' charging case packs will offer 30 hours of total listening time and will feature wireless charging and MagSafe.

The 3rd generation AirPods will be available for $179 USD. They're set to release next week, with pre-orders available today from the Apple website. If you're looking to invest in the previous hotness, the 2nd generation of AirPods will run for $129 USD. We're watching this Apple presentation closely, so come back to Shacknews for the latest updates.