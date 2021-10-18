Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise release date Here's when the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC will be released.

Recently, Nintendo held an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. Here, the developer revealed a slew of content coming to the lifestyle sim in the Version 2.0 update. In addition to all of the free content coming to the game, Nintendo also announced Happy Home Paradise, the first paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The DLC adds a bunch of new things for players to do, as well as additional items and mechanics. Let’s look at when the Happy Home Paradise DLC will be released.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC will be released on November 5, 2021. This is the same launch date as the Version 2.0 update, which will add cooking, The Roost, Kapp’n’s Boat Tours, and many more features to the game. The Happy Home Paradise DLC will take players away from their island, where they will join the Paradise Planning Team, designing dream vacation homes for different characters.

Characters will tell the player what traits they’re looking for in a dream home, and the player will have creative freedom to bring the dream to life. New design options, such as partition walls and pillars, will open up new ways to make every home unique. During the direct, we also learned that players will be able to design other buildings on Lottie’s island, such as schools, hospitals, and restaurants.

The DLC will also allow players to share their designs online, and view the creations of other players around the globe. When player’s return to their home island, they can use all of the new design features on their own homes.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC will be released on November 5, 2021, and will cost $24.99 USD. Those that subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be able to pick it up at no additional charge.