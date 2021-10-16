Where was Injustice 3 at DC FanDome 2021 Injustice was present at DC FanDome 2021, but not in the way some might have hoped.

The Injustice series had a strong presence at this year's DC FanDome and with good reason. An animated adaptation is set to release next week. With Injustice fresh on everybody's minds, Saturday seemed like the natural moment to reveal the series' next big title. However, that was not to be.

The Injustice segment was comprised of a lengthy retrospective of the Elseworlds comic universe where Superman snapped following the Joker destroying Metropolis with a nuclear weapon and tricking him into murdering his pregnant wife, Lois Lane. The totalitarian take on Superman has grown into a fully fleshed-out universe of its own, starting with NetherRealm's video games and continuing through several volumes of tie-in comics.

Geoff Keighley, founder of The Game Awards, sat down with Mortal Kombat/Injustice creator Ed Boon and actor Justin Hartley to discuss all things Injustice. Well, most things Injustice. One question was never addressed by Boon, that question being, "What is the future of the Injustice franchise?"

Injustice 3 was never addressed, which is interesting because rumors of its existence have been floating about for several months. Reddit, as well as several media outlets, have been running with a supposed leaked roster. Add to that the fact that Mortal Kombat 11 is finished adding content and one would have to imagine that NetherRealm's next step is to jump into Injustice's third chapter.

What would a third Injustice feature, in terms of story? It's hard to say. Without spoiling what happens in Injustice 2, that story ended fairly conclusively. Of course, nothing is ever truly finished in the comic book world and Injustice would be no exception. A third installment is entirely possible, especially as DC has proven they're able to farm out plenty of story material in-between games. As for where it would be revealed, that remains to be seen. A potential event to look out for would be C2E2 2021, which is held in NetherRealm's backyard of Chicago, IL, and where the developer has revealed major game announcements in the past.

If an Injustice 3 is announced, we'll be the first to report on it here at Shacknews. Keep it here for the latest updates in games, including the latest from DC FanDome.