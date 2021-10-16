New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Where was Injustice 3 at DC FanDome 2021

Injustice was present at DC FanDome 2021, but not in the way some might have hoped.
Ozzie Mejia
2

The Injustice series had a strong presence at this year's DC FanDome and with good reason. An animated adaptation is set to release next week. With Injustice fresh on everybody's minds, Saturday seemed like the natural moment to reveal the series' next big title. However, that was not to be.

Where was Injustice 3 at DC FanDome 2021

The Injustice segment was comprised of a lengthy retrospective of the Elseworlds comic universe where Superman snapped following the Joker destroying Metropolis with a nuclear weapon and tricking him into murdering his pregnant wife, Lois Lane. The totalitarian take on Superman has grown into a fully fleshed-out universe of its own, starting with NetherRealm's video games and continuing through several volumes of tie-in comics.

Geoff Keighley, founder of The Game Awards, sat down with Mortal Kombat/Injustice creator Ed Boon and actor Justin Hartley to discuss all things Injustice. Well, most things Injustice. One question was never addressed by Boon, that question being, "What is the future of the Injustice franchise?"

Injustice 3 was never addressed, which is interesting because rumors of its existence have been floating about for several months. Reddit, as well as several media outlets, have been running with a supposed leaked roster. Add to that the fact that Mortal Kombat 11 is finished adding content and one would have to imagine that NetherRealm's next step is to jump into Injustice's third chapter.

What would a third Injustice feature, in terms of story? It's hard to say. Without spoiling what happens in Injustice 2, that story ended fairly conclusively. Of course, nothing is ever truly finished in the comic book world and Injustice would be no exception. A third installment is entirely possible, especially as DC has proven they're able to farm out plenty of story material in-between games. As for where it would be revealed, that remains to be seen. A potential event to look out for would be C2E2 2021, which is held in NetherRealm's backyard of Chicago, IL, and where the developer has revealed major game announcements in the past.

If an Injustice 3 is announced, we'll be the first to report on it here at Shacknews. Keep it here for the latest updates in games, including the latest from DC FanDome.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola