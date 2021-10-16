Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets new trailer at DC FanDome 2021 A much-lengthier trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League premiered during DC FanDome, showing off more of what Task Force X is up against.

DC's FanDome continued with a fresh look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest title from Arkham Asylum architects Rocksteady Studios. If you thought these ragtag bad guys had a chance before, you might change your mind after this latest trailer shows you what they're up against.

The trailer starts with the Suicide Squad roster getting their chip injected at Arkham Asylum. They're then sent on their mission, which truly looks to be a suicidal endeavor. What has caused the Justice League to go down this path of evil? It turns out, Amanda Waller's not really interested in finding out. She sends Task Force X out to infiltrate Metropolis and go after the rogue heroes, with their mission to eliminate them. It's a difficult task on paper, but to make things even tougher, Brainiac's forces are all over the place. But, if Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark can survive armies of hostile aliens, they'll take on DC's biggest heroes themselves, with Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Wonder Woman, and Superman all making appearances at various points in the trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally revealed during last year's DC FanDome. There wasn't a lot to say about it at the time, with the story ripe for speculation. After this trailer, there are still a lot of questions about the story, but there's no denying that this game looks like it could be a blast, capturing the team-based action of the comics and movies, as well as the humorous chemistry between the team.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X is still aiming for a 2022 release. We'll continue to watch DC FanDome for more news, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.