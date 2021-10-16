New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets new trailer at DC FanDome 2021

A much-lengthier trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League premiered during DC FanDome, showing off more of what Task Force X is up against.
Ozzie Mejia
2

DC's FanDome continued with a fresh look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest title from Arkham Asylum architects Rocksteady Studios. If you thought these ragtag bad guys had a chance before, you might change your mind after this latest trailer shows you what they're up against.

The trailer starts with the Suicide Squad roster getting their chip injected at Arkham Asylum. They're then sent on their mission, which truly looks to be a suicidal endeavor. What has caused the Justice League to go down this path of evil? It turns out, Amanda Waller's not really interested in finding out. She sends Task Force X out to infiltrate Metropolis and go after the rogue heroes, with their mission to eliminate them. It's a difficult task on paper, but to make things even tougher, Brainiac's forces are all over the place. But, if Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark can survive armies of hostile aliens, they'll take on DC's biggest heroes themselves, with Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Wonder Woman, and Superman all making appearances at various points in the trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally revealed during last year's DC FanDome. There wasn't a lot to say about it at the time, with the story ripe for speculation. After this trailer, there are still a lot of questions about the story, but there's no denying that this game looks like it could be a blast, capturing the team-based action of the comics and movies, as well as the humorous chemistry between the team.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X is still aiming for a 2022 release. We'll continue to watch DC FanDome for more news, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 16, 2021 10:44 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets new trailer at DC FanDome 2021

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 16, 2021 11:09 AM

      Zero interest. Overall, I don't like Suicide Squad as a property. I can't believe this is what Rocksteady has been working on for so long. What a waste. Although after that last Arkham game it seems like they had kind of lost their touch. I wish they'd get away from WB altogether and do something original. Or make that TMNT game that was rumored.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 16, 2021 11:18 AM

      Trailer actually looks good in my opinion. And I didn't have much interest in it before.

Hello, Meet Lola