DC League of Super-Pets movie tie-in announced at DC FanDome A new game based on the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie was announced in the early minutes of DC FanDome.

DC FanDome kicked off Saturday aiming to celebrate DC across all mediums. That includes video games, but in addition to what everyone expected, there were bound to be a few surprises. The first one came early in the form of a new adventure starring... the Super-Pets, of all things. Yes, it's DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace.

DC League of Super-Pets, which will be tied to the upcoming theatrical release of the same name, will put players in the role of Superman's trusted doggo, Krypto the Super-Dog, and Batman's loyal guard dog, Ace the Bat-Hound. It's being touted as a 3D on-rails action game, which may not be the direction that some might have expected. Then again, who could have expected a Super-Pets game at all, right?

Developer Outright Games will be taking on development duties for this game. They previously worked on others kids titles, like the tie-in games for Ben 10, Paw Patrol, and Jumanji.

There are few other details for this game, but it is a movie tie-in title, so expect the game's story and mechanics to indicate such. Regardless, expect to learn more about this doggo-led adventure in the months ahead. DC League of Super-Pets is set to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022, with the movie set to release during the summer. We have much more to look out for during Saturday's DC FanDome presentation. Keep it here on Shacknews for the latest.