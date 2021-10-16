Minecraft: The Wild Update announced at Minecraft Live
Minecraft's big 2022 update will add new mechanics, as well as some that were meant for a previous update.
It's been an eventful Minecraft Live show, but as the end approached, only one piece of business remained. It was time to go into more detail on Minecraft's next major update after the Caves & Cliffs: Part 2, which is taking Minecraft into the wilderness with the Wild Update.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Minecraft: The Wild Update announced at Minecraft Live