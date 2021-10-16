Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 2 coming in '1-2 months' Minecraft's next big update appears to be nearly finished with Saturday's Minecraft Live show offering a new estimate for its release.

Saturday was the time to celebrate everything Minecraft with the start of this year's Minecraft Live presentation. This year's event had plenty of exciting announcements for the video game staple. To kick things off, the team at Mojang went into more detail on Minecraft's next major update,Caves & Cliffs: Part 2, which looks like it's almost ready to release.

Bits and pieces of the future update were shown off over the course of Minecraft Live, including the massive cave landscapes, snowy cliffsides, giant mountain regions, updated terrain textures, and more.

Earlier this year, Minecraft released the first half of the Caves & Cliffs update, an update first revealed during last year's Minecraft Live. Fans have anxiously awaited the update's other half, as well as everything else being revealed during today's show. We're keeping an eye on everything going down during Minecraft Live, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Developing...