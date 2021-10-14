How to turn off in-game voice chat - Back 4 Blood Lower the voice chat volume or turn off voice chat entirely in Back 4 Blood to give yourself a bit of peace.

Communicating your strategies with your allies in Back 4 Blood is critical to surviving. For those that are using external communication programs, turning off the in-game voice chat in Back 4 Blood will be your first step if you’re hearing some weird double-voice effects.

How to turn off game chat

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to turn off the text chat in Back 4 Blood. However, you can turn off the voice chat in-game. This will make it so that you cannot hear what your teammates are saying when they’re communicating using open comms and may solve some double-voice woes.

Turn off voice chat by opening the Options menu Go to the Audio tab Scroll down to the VOIP section Lower the Voice Volume to zero

Use the Voice Volume slider under the Audio options to turn off voice chat.

When the voice volume is at zero, you will not be able to hear anyone when they are using voice communications. You will still be able to hear them if you’ve got text-to-speech activated, so you may want to disable that as well (it’s found under Gameplay, Accessibility).

Turning off game chat is useful if you’re using an external communication program (like Discord) to chat with friends and you keep hearing them in-game. Another option is to turn on push-to-talk, which should prevent their voice from coming through if they aren’t pressing the key (but this isn’t always bulletproof).

If the problem is how loud your teammates are, you might choose to lower the voice chat volume just a little bit. This is useful if you can’t hear the critical environmental sounds over the yammering of your squad.

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a way to turn off text chat. You can, however, turn on or turn off the profanity filter. So if you’re not liking what you’re reading, slap that on. For now, though, you’ll just have to get by with turning off the voice chat in-game. Creep on over to the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for more tips to fine-tune that survival instinct.