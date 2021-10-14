League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prize Pool, Schedule, Bracket, VODs & How To Watch the Grand Finals The best League of Legends teams are fighting for over $2 million USD in prize money. Here's everything you need to know about Worlds 2021.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 has arrived, and with it comes the biggest opportunity for the best LoL teams from around the world to prove their mettle and prove themselves the best of the best. The competition is going on now and will running through early November. With a massive prize pool on the line as well, everyone is sure to bring their best. Want to follow the action? We’ve got all the details you need to know about the League of Legends Worlds 2021 competition right here.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Where & When to Watch

League of Legends Worlds 2021 is underway right now, but don’t worry if you missed the start. There’s still plenty to see. The Group Stage is set to run from October 11 to October 13, 2021 and then from October 15 to October 18. During this stage, players will be playing double round robin format best-of-one with sixteen teams divided into four groups. Then the top two teams from each group will move onto the Playoffs which will take place from October 22 to October 25 and from October 30 to October 31. These rounds will be best-of-5 matches and the loser will be eliminated.

Finally, the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Finals will take place on November 6 at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET. You can check out a detailed schedule on the LoL Esports website and watch the matches on either Riot Games Twitch channel above or the LoL Esports YouTube channel.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Prize Pool

The lion's share of over $2 million is on the line alongside the mighty Summoner's Cup trophy at Worlds 2021.

The prize pool for League of Legends Worlds 2021 came out to $2,225,000 USD. It’s not as high as 2020, which came out to $2.34 million, or 2019, which came out to $2.23 million. Nonetheless, it’s not a prize pot to sneeze at. Moreover, this is the initial prize pool and it may grow thanks to the sale of in-game items and events.

That said, here’s the payout breakdown per place based on the current prize pool:

First Place - $489,500

Second Place - $333,750

Third Place - $178,000

Fourth Place - $178,000

Fifth Place - $100,125

Sixth Place - $100,125

Seventh Place - $100,125

Eighth Place - $100,125

Ninth Place - $55,625

Tenth Place - $55,625

Eleventh Place - $55,625

Twelfth Place - $55,625

Thirteenth Place - $50,063

Fourteenth Place - $50,063

Fifteenth Place - $50,063

Sixteenth Place - $50,063

Seventeenth Place - $38,938

Eighteenth Place - $38,938

Nineteenth Place - $27,813

Twentieth Place - $27,813

Twenty-first Place - $22,250

Twenty-second Place - $22,250

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Participating Teams & Bracket Groups

Prior champions such as DAMWON and FunPlus Phoenix have returned alongside contenders such as Royale Never Give Up and Fnatic looking to score a champion title at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

The Groups Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is composed of four groups including four teams a piece for a total of 16 teams. Many previous Worlds champions have returned, including 2020 champions DAMWON Gaming, 2019 champions FunPlus Phoenix, 2018 winners Invictus Gaming. They are joined by popular contenders such as Europe’s Fnatic and North America’s Rogue. The groups and the teams sorted into them can be found below.

Group A

DAMWON Gaming (Korea)

FunPlus Phoenix (China)

Rogue (North America)

Cloud9 (North America)

Group B

EDward Gaming (China)

T1 (Korea)

100 Thieves (North America)

DetonatioN FocusMe (Japan)

Group C

Royal Never Give Up (China)

PSG Talon (Hong Kong)

Hanwha Life Esports (Korea)

Fnatic (Western Europe)

Group D

Gen.G Esports (Korea)

LNG Esports (China)

MAD Lions (Spain)

Team Liquid (North America)

That covers the entirety of information on the League of Legends Worlds 2021 tournament. Be sure to stay tuned as the action continues and champions are crowned through this coming month, or check out the latest music video released in honor of Worlds 2021, Burn It All Down.