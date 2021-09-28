Riot releases video for 2021 Worlds Song 'Burn It All Down' The team at Riot has released their latest official theme for the League of Legends World Championship.

Going back to 2014, League of Legends developer Riot Games has been releasing special music to commemorate the biggest annual competitive event for the popular MOBA. Each year’s competition has had its own theme song, starting with Imagine Dragons’ Warriors in 2014 all the way through to last season. Ahead of the 2021 edition of the LoL World Championship, Riot Games has revealed the official championship song, Burn It All Down.

Burn It All Down was produced and written by the Riot Music Team, along with Alex Seaver of Mako. PVRIS also makes an appearance on the track. The official video clip features several minutes of high-quality animation depicting an intense battle.

The 2021 edition of the League of Legends World Championship kicks off on October 5, 2021, and will be held live in Reykjavík, Iceland. Twenty-two teams from eleven regions qualified for the tournament based on their placement in regional circuits. Current plans are for all matches to be hosted at Iceland’s Laugardalshöll sports facility, though there will be no live spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more news and developments from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, make sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.