How to get Manifested Pages - Destiny 2 Learn how to get Manifested Pages for the Book of the Forgotten in Destiny 2.

Festival of the Lost is here in Destiny 2, which means new things for Guardians to do. One of those things is to fill the Book of the Forgotten with Manifested Pages. Since it isn’t immediately clear how to get Manifested Pages, this guide will walk you through how that is done.

Manifested Pages

Manifested Pages are created by playing the Haunted Sectors activity that’s part of the Festival of the Lost. You’ll need to go in and complete the Summoning Ritual, then defeat Headless Ones. This will convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages, but you’ll need to acquire Spectral Pages first. Here is the complete process from start to finish.

Acquire Spectral Pages in activities while wearing a Festival of the Lost mask

Start the Haunted Sector activity

Complete the Summoning Ritual within the Haunted Sector

Defeat the Headless Ones within the Haunted Sector

Defeating Headless Ones will convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages. Once the Haunted Sector activity is done, you can head back to the Tower and approach the Book of the Forgotten. You’ll then be able to use your Manifested Pages to unlock the various lore pages titled Tales of the Forgotten. These lore entries start out cheap, but quickly increase in price up to a total of nine Manifested Pages each. Your first encounter with the Book of the Forgotten will be part of the Gone But Not Forgotten quest.

For those wondering why they should bother acquiring the Tales of the Forgotten pages, it’s all about the rewards. If you look at the Triumphs available for Festival of the Lost, there are a couple of them that require you to unlock these pages. Doing this will also unlock an emblem if you’re into that kind of thing.

Now that you know how to get your hands on Manifested Pages, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s full of hundreds of resources to help you with everything from special events like Festival of the Lost to completing the game’s toughest raids.