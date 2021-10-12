Gone But Not Forgotten walkthrough - Destiny 2 A walkthrough for the Gone But Not Forgotten quest during Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2.

Festival of the Lost has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. This guide will give you a complete walkthrough for that quest, which includes seven steps.

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Gone But Not Forgotten quest can be started by visiting Eva Levante in the Tower. When you spawn into the main courtyard, she will be directly in front of you. Speak to her to grab the quest and we’ll get started.

Step 1

Festival Mask

This step is easily completed by grabbing one of the three Festival of the Lost masks from Eva Levante. These won’t cost you any resources, and you can choose between Arc, Solar, and Void. The mask also features the option to change ornaments if you’d rather not look like Commander Zavala.

Step 2

Spectral Page acquired 0/3

Candy acquired 0/100

The next step asks you to complete an activity while you’re wearing the Festival of the Lost mask that you just picked up from Eva. Equip the mask and head into the playlist activity of your choice. I was able to easily complete this step in a single Crucible round. I played very poorly, and our team got stomped, so you should have no trouble finishing this step in a single round.

Step 3

Summoning Ritual completed

To start the Summoning Ritual, you’ll have to start a Haunted Sector. Once you’ve started one, fight your way through until you start seeing plates you can stand on. Stand on the plate and fill the meter to 100, then a Headless One will spawn. Kill the Headless One and keep summoning more. You’ll probably complete this step on the first one, but you’ll need to finish the activity for other reasons.

Step 4

Manifested Pages acquired 0/2

Once you spawn a Headless One by completing the Summoning Ritual, kill it. This is how you can convert the Spectral Pages you acquired from the playlist activity (Crucible, Gambit, Strikes) into a Manifested Page. By the time you’re done a single Haunted Sector, you should have converted the two Manifested Pages you require.

Step 5

Visit Eva in the Tower

We’re on the home stretch now. Head back to the Tower and visit Eva Levante. That’s all that’s required to progress to the next step.

Step 6

Page added

Now you’ll need to add your Manifested Pages to the Book of the Forgotten. This is done by going to the book to the right of Eva Levante and interacting with it. The option to add your pages should be obvious. Doing this will take you to the final step of the quest.

Step 7

Visit Eva in the Tower

Go back and talk to Eva to get your Jurassic Green Legendary Pulse Rifle to complete the Gone But Not Forgotten Quest.

The Gone But Not Forgotten quest is done, but there is more to do in Festival of the Lost. You’ll be collecting Candy and doing busy work for the next several weeks to earn more rewards and unlock more lore. You can get help with that by visiting our Destiny 2 strategy guide.