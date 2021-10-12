How to start Haunted Sectors - Destiny 2 Find out how to start the Haunted Sectors playlist activity in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost.

Festival of the Lost has arrived in Destiny 2 and brought with it a new Haunted Sectors activity for Guardians to dig into. Today, I’m going to show you how to start that activity.

Haunted Sectors

Haunted Sectors can be started from the Tower map, found in the Director of Destiny 2.

Haunted Sectors are found in the Director in Destiny 2. Bring up your Director and select the Tower. Once you’re looking at a map of the Tower, you can select the Haunted Sectors playlist activity. Haunted Sectors are only available during the Festival of the Lost. The activity is designed for 1-3 players and features matchmaking. This means that Guardians without a fireteam can join up solo and be matched with other players. Playing Haunted Sectors is part of the Gone But Not Forgotten quest that arrived with Festival of the Lost.

Festival of the Lost will run from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, until Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Players will have a full three weeks to dive in and earn some new and old weapons on offer from Bungie. To participate, head to the Tower and talk to Eva, who will be standing directly in front of you when you spawn into the main area. Eva will offer rewards for your participation in the event, and you can grab some bounties from her to earn more Candy, a unique currency for Festival of the Lost.

