New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Can you kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread?

Players want to know if you can kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread to stop them from chasing you around the map.
Sam Chandler
1

The EMMI are truly horrifying creatures in Metroid Dread. These things will chase you down and kill Samus in an instant if you’re not careful. For those that are tired of being chased, wanting a way to defeat the EMMI is only logical. Thankfully, we’ve got some good news if you want to kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread.

Can you kill the EMMI?

metroid dread kill EMMI
You can defeat the EMMI in Metroid Dread.

The good news for those wondering if you can kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread is that yes, you can defeat the EMMI, the game's terminator-like monsters. Not only can you avoid them and dodge their attacks, but you can permanently defeat them. But it gets better, a defeated EMMI will typically reward you with a brand new ability or upgrade to Samus’ suit or weapons.

metroid dread kill emmi
Defeat a Central Unit to get a temporary upgrade to your cannon: the Omega Cannon.

As for how you defeat an EMMI, you will need to use the Omega Cannon which is acquired by defeating a Central Unit. These Central Units are mini bosses in Metroid Dread. They look like a brain with an eyeball and will start a fight covered in armor. Once you defeat a Central Unit, Samus’ cannon will be boosted with more power, transforming into the Omega Cannon.

metroid dread emmi omega cannon
Use the Omega Cannon against an EMMI to defeat it.

Now comes the tricky part of killing an EMMI. You will need to go to the area where the EMMI is hanging out. Usually, it will already be chasing you before you defeat the Central Unit. Get some distance between you and the EMMI and use the rapid attack (Y button) to blast off its face plate. When its face is exposed, use the charged up Omega Cannon shot (R button, then Y) to obliterated it, killing it and stopping it from chasing you.

One of the first EMMI you defeat in Metroid Dread actually rewards the Morph Ball, so make sure you track it down as soon as possible. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more helpful guides to aid you on your journey.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola