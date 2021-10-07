Can you kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread? Players want to know if you can kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread to stop them from chasing you around the map.

The EMMI are truly horrifying creatures in Metroid Dread. These things will chase you down and kill Samus in an instant if you’re not careful. For those that are tired of being chased, wanting a way to defeat the EMMI is only logical. Thankfully, we’ve got some good news if you want to kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread.

Can you kill the EMMI?

You can defeat the EMMI in Metroid Dread.

The good news for those wondering if you can kill the EMMI in Metroid Dread is that yes, you can defeat the EMMI, the game's terminator-like monsters. Not only can you avoid them and dodge their attacks, but you can permanently defeat them. But it gets better, a defeated EMMI will typically reward you with a brand new ability or upgrade to Samus’ suit or weapons.

Defeat a Central Unit to get a temporary upgrade to your cannon: the Omega Cannon.

As for how you defeat an EMMI, you will need to use the Omega Cannon which is acquired by defeating a Central Unit. These Central Units are mini bosses in Metroid Dread. They look like a brain with an eyeball and will start a fight covered in armor. Once you defeat a Central Unit, Samus’ cannon will be boosted with more power, transforming into the Omega Cannon.

Use the Omega Cannon against an EMMI to defeat it.

Now comes the tricky part of killing an EMMI. You will need to go to the area where the EMMI is hanging out. Usually, it will already be chasing you before you defeat the Central Unit. Get some distance between you and the EMMI and use the rapid attack (Y button) to blast off its face plate. When its face is exposed, use the charged up Omega Cannon shot (R button, then Y) to obliterated it, killing it and stopping it from chasing you.

One of the first EMMI you defeat in Metroid Dread actually rewards the Morph Ball, so make sure you track it down as soon as possible. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more helpful guides to aid you on your journey.