ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 138

Keep fighting in Earthbound.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's time for more of our Earthbound playthrough. The team is holding their own during some tough battles and we found our newest party member last episode, Bryan. During the last episode, we finally made it to Threed, the town overrun by ghosts and other monsters. In contrast of the monsters there appears to be a circus tent in the middle of Threed where some people might think of a circus as full of monsters too. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, will out team of young heroes be able to restore Threed as well as find the next melody to store in our Sound Stone?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday night with more Pokemon Emerald as well as something new on Wednesday as we finished Final Fantasy 7 last week.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

