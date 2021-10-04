Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of October 4, 2021 Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday, Shacknews. It's October, which means we're heading into the final quarter of 2021. The year is going by fast, but we've still got all the time we need to deliver our weekly shows for your viewing pleasure. Here is everything we've got coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of October 4, 2721

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Far Cry 6 with Dennis White Monday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

If you enjoy Shacknews' livestreaming content, consider supporting us with a subscription. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as our sister channel, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!