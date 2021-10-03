Weekend Discussion - October 3, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Ozark Season 4 gets a trailer

Ozark has got to be one of my favorite TV shows. It manages to hook you in with a premise that makes you think, "Oh, so a bit like Breaking Bad?" and then proceeds to bulldoze its own path. It looks like the final season is going to be split into two parts, both consisting of seven episodes. Why you wouldn't just have two seasons is kind of beyond me. Regardless, I'm on the edge of my seat wanting to know what happens to the Byrde family.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon cracks on with an impressive sudoku puzzle today, this one called Bowser's Castle. Again, it's always astounding to me that a puzzle can be solved when no digits are given. Somehow, the rules of this puzzle are enough for Simon to work out what to do. It must be quite marvelous to be able to solve these sorts of puzzles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Keep those property prices low!

Every single night I slip into the alley behind my block and release two gunshots into the sky to keep the rent in my neighborhood stable — push push (@itspushpush) September 29, 2021

Stop that gentrification.

Warp Speed: Activated

When you take a photograph of a frog at the moment it activates its hyperspace drive... pic.twitter.com/4qRRaUpSDZ — Milky Way Astronomers (@MAstronomers) September 29, 2021

Photos captured at the exact right time are great.

Dark Souls fan art

How good is Dark Souls. I'm long overdue a replay.

Sign me up for this horror game

A horror game where you navigate an island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles. Here's the first trailer! (Steam link in comments) #Halloween #Horror #IndieGames #HorrorGames pic.twitter.com/Ug5GHIwXRm — Two Star Games (@TwoStarGames) October 1, 2021

A spide train chases you through a forest? Yes please.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

