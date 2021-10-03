New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - October 3, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Ozark Season 4 gets a trailer

Ozark has got to be one of my favorite TV shows. It manages to hook you in with a premise that makes you think, "Oh, so a bit like Breaking Bad?" and then proceeds to bulldoze its own path. It looks like the final season is going to be split into two parts, both consisting of seven episodes. Why you wouldn't just have two seasons is kind of beyond me. Regardless, I'm on the edge of my seat wanting to know what happens to the Byrde family.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon cracks on with an impressive sudoku puzzle today, this one called Bowser's Castle. Again, it's always astounding to me that a puzzle can be solved when no digits are given. Somehow, the rules of this puzzle are enough for Simon to work out what to do. It must be quite marvelous to be able to solve these sorts of puzzles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Keep those property prices low!

Stop that gentrification.

Warp Speed: Activated

Photos captured at the exact right time are great.

Dark Souls fan art

How good is Dark Souls. I'm long overdue a replay.

Sign me up for this horror game

A spide train chases you through a forest? Yes please.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening! He's being a little ginger loaf!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola