How to increase inventory size - New World Boost your carry capacity and fit more in your pockets by increasing inventory size in New World.

Any game that has storage limitations will inevitably lead to players looking to increase inventory size, and New World is no different. Thankfully, you won’t need to wait long until you can increase your carry capacity, expand your pockets, craft new carry bags, and start being able to carry more things. There’s also ways to increase storage capacity in towns, another way to maximise your inventory.

Increase inventory size (Carry capacity & weight)

The Coarse Leather Bag will increase your inventory size by 100 points, allowing you to carry more items.

Players can increase inventory size in New World by crafting bags at the Outfitting Station. One of the first bags you can craft is the Coarse Leather Bag at Level 10. The next two are available to unlock at Level 30 and 45. These will all increase you carry capacity, which will help to avoid encumbrance.

To make a Coarse Leather Bag, which will increase your inventory size by 100 points, use the following items at an Outfitting Station:

45x Coarse Leather

25x Linen

10x Iron Ingots

1x Minor Rune of Holding

The Minor Rune of Holding can be purchased from your faction of choice. You must first align yourself with a faction and then complete quests for them to earn Faction Tokens. The Minor Rune of Holding costs 1,000 Faction Tokens and 250 Gold.

The Minor Rune of Holding is one item you need to craft a bigger inventory.

Coarse Leather is made at a Tannery using 4x Rawhide, a resource acquired by skinning animals like boars. You will need 180 Rawhide to make the necessary amount of leather.

Linen is made using 4x Fibers at a Loom. You can acquire Fibers by harvesting Hemp, which is also how you will craft a fishing rod so you can go fishing. This means you need at least 96 Fiber to make enough Linen.

Iron Ingots are created from 4x Iron Ore using a Smelter. Each settlement will have a smelter by other vendors, like the forge, woodshop, and stonecutting table. If you’ve follow the main quest, you should know how to use the forge.

How to increase storage size

Increase the standing with your territory to gradually increase your storage size.

The other thing you’ll want to increase in New World is the storage size. This storage system allows you to dump goods you don’t need while out and about. It’s also useful as you can use the vendors in a settlement without carrying the supplies in your pockets – the workstations will pull the resources from storage.

To increase your storage capacity, you will need to increase your standing with the territory. You will get the option to increase your storage by a certain percentage or you can choose one of the other boons.

Increasing inventory size in New World will let you carry more items. This is made possible by crafting new bags, which each boost your encumbrance limits by set amounts. There’s also the option to upgrade your storage in each settlement, freeing up space in your pockets. Stop by the Shacknews New World page for more tips and guides.