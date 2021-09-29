Jeep reveals its first plug-in hybrid electric Grand Cherokee SUV The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid SUV is part of the car brand's pivot towards 'green' vehicles.

As technology for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to advance and expand, so too are more manufacturers adapting that technology into new products. Jeep is one of the most popular and well-known off-road and rugged vehicle brands in the world, but it too is about to shift its catalog somewhat in the new year. Jeep just announced it’s first hybrid engine electric plug-in Grand Cherokee SUV in its 2022 lineup.

Jeep announced the new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe in a press release on the Stellantis corporate website, Jeep’s parent company. Arriving in dealer showrooms early in 2022, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature a hybrid engine capable of 25 miles of all-electric range before it switches to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine to power the vehicle. Under the hood are two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. With these components, the Grand Cherokee 4xe produces 375 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque. When fully charged and gassed, it has an overall estimated driving range of around 440 miles, coming out to 57 MPG rating.

This isn’t the first time Jeep has signaled intention to move towards an electric or hybrid, vehicle, but the 2022 4xe will be the first of the popular Grand Cherokee line to do so.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and will be leading the Jeep brand into a new era of premium refinement, innovative technology, advanced 4x4 capability and electrification,” said Jeep CEO Christian Meunier in the release.

While other vehicles are well ahead of Jeep on the electric vehicle front, it’s major to see an electric or hybrid option come out of such a popular brand. Ford has also been playing with electric and hybrid technology, prepping the F-150 Lightning as one of the first electric versions of its best-selling pickup truck.

Jeep might not quite be a Tesla or Toyota in terms of electric vehicle engineering, it will still be another interesting option to look forward to when the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe hits dealer showrooms next year. Stay tuned for more info and updates right here at Shacknews.