Shackstream: Indie-licious returns to Legend Bowl for Monday night football Last time we played Legend Bowl, we got shellacked. Our real-life NFL team is also getting spanked. It's time for revenge on Indie-licious.

It’s football season and the game is afoot as teams in the NFL vie for division leads on the way to this year’s playoffs. Conveniently enough, the very unrelated and non-licensed American Football game, Legend Bowl, also rolled out of Steam Early Access and into it official Version 1.0. In honor of that, we’re returning to Legend Bowl to play again on today’s Indie-licious!

Legend Bowl comes to us from Super Pixel Games. It’s currently available on PC via Steam. In case you missed it, we played the game before on Indie-licious when it was in early access, but as of September 2, it’s left early access and hit its Version 1.0. Last time we played this game, it walloped us. My team also ate sadness for two weeks in a row on close and upsetting losses, so I really need a pick-me-up.

Join us on today’s episode of Indie-licious at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we take the field and chase revenge. You can also watch just below.

The pixelated field is cut and chalked and the teams are warmed up. Join us as we throw down in Legend Bowl and get give NFL’s Monday Night a run for its money on Indie-licious.